Ind_FG Blankenship 21, 5:44. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 9:19. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to Strachan on 3rd-and-4; Wentz 10 pass to Hines; Wentz 7 pass to J.Taylor on 3rd-and-10. Indianapolis 3, Seattle 0.

Sea_Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 19; Wilson 11 run on 3rd-and-9; Carson 33 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 6, Indianapolis 3.

Second Quarter

Sea_Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:28. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Everett; Wilson 22 pass to Dissly. Seattle 13, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 32; Wentz 24 pass to Campbell; J.Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Wentz 10 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 14 pass to Pittman. Seattle 14, Indianapolis 9.

Sea_Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Eskridge 13 run; Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 20, Indianapolis 10.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:15. Key Play: Wilson 30 pass to Metcalf. Seattle 27, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Wentz 13 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 16 pass to Pascal; J.Taylor 12 run. Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16.

___

Sea Ind FIRST DOWNS 18 23 Rushing 6 8 Passing 12 14 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-9 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 381 336 Total Plays 53 71 Avg Gain 7.2 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 143 113 Rushes 26 30 Avg per rush 5.5 3.767 NET YARDS PASSING 238 223 Sacked-Yds lost 4-16 3-28 Gross-Yds passing 254 251 Completed-Att. 18-23 25-38 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.815 5.439 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-3 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-37.0 4-46.75 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 37 48 Punt Returns 2-15 1-7 Kickoff Returns 1-22 2-41 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-53 2-16 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 24:14 35:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 4-12, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Swain 2-15. Indianapolis, Hines 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 1-22. Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 7-4-0, Diggs 7-2-0, Wagner 6-7-0, Reed 4-1-0, Flowers 4-0-0, J.Adams 3-3-0, Mone 3-2-0, Green 3-1-1, Amadi 2-1-0, Hyder 2-1-0, Mayowa 2-0-1, Taylor 2-0-1, Blair 1-1-0, Robinson 1-1-0, Barton 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 6-1-.5, Okereke 5-2-0, Buckner 5-1-1, Leonard 5-0-0, Carrie 4-0-0, Blackmon 3-2-1, Stewart 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, K.Moore 3-0-1, Muhammad 2-1-.5, Paye 2-1-0, Franklin 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Rodgers 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.