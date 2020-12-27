Skip to main content
Seattle 20, L.A. Rams 9

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 3 9
Seattle 0 6 7 7 20
First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 44, 6:17.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 45, 12:43.

LAR_FG Gay 51, 9:33.

Sea_FG Myers 49, 1:04.

Third Quarter

Sea_Wilson 4 run (Myers kick), 10:32.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 33, 12:49.

Sea_Hollister 13 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:51.

A_0.

___

LAR Sea
First downs 20 15
Total Net Yards 334 292
Rushes-yards 29-118 24-95
Passing 216 197
Punt Returns 3-11 1-12
Kickoff Returns 3-62 2-54
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25
Comp-Att-Int 24-43-1 20-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 5-28
Punts 4-42.3 5-48.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 5-31
Time of Possession 32:50 27:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 12-62, Brown 7-27, Goff 7-23, Reynolds 1-5, Woods 2-1. Seattle, Carson 16-69, Wilson 3-9, Penny 3-9, Hyde 2-8.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 24-43-1-234. Seattle, Wilson 20-32-0-225.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 8-66, Reynolds 6-65, Woods 4-48, Higbee 3-34, Everett 2-13, Brown 1-8. Seattle, Metcalf 6-59, Lockett 3-44, Dissly 3-17, Carson 3-10, Hollister 2-17, Dav.Moore 1-45, Hyde 1-18, Olsen 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.