Seahawks have injury concerns on both sides for 49ers game

Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Seahawks have injury concerns on both sides for 49ers game 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are still unsure how many healthy running backs they’ll have for Sunday’s matchup against San Francisco with three of the four on the active roster listed on the final injury report.

The Seahawks listed Chris Carson (foot) and Travis Homer (knee) as questionable, while Carlos Hyde (hamstring) was listed as doubtful on Friday. Carson and Hyde did not practice at all this week, while Homer was a limited participant on Friday.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said all three would be game-time decisions on Sunday with rookie DeeJay Dallas the only sure option going into the game.

“We’re going all the way to game time on all three guys and just see what happens then,” Carroll said. “We did not practice them this week and that was just to give them every single day to have a chance to get back. So we’ll see them on the field on Sunday.”

All three running backs were injured in last Sunday’s overtime loss to Arizona. Carson’s seemed the most significant with a sprained foot, but Hyde appears the least likely to play against the 49ers. Hyde’s injury appeared to happen in overtime against the Cardinals after he rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Dallas has two carries and four receptions in his limited playing time.

“He’s right in the middle of the plan and he’s really jacked about the opportunity to carry the load if that would be what happens in this thing,” Carroll said. “So he had a good week. Later, as the week wore on, you know I was making sure we were taking care of him. I didn’t want to overwork him. He wanted to take every snap and we didn’t let him do that. But he’s ready to play.”

Seattle also has questions about its secondary. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is out after suffering a concussion last week; nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi is doubtful with a hamstring injury; and safety Jamal Adams is questionable after missing two days of practice this week with illness.

Adams was expected to return to practice after missing the previous three games with a groin injury. Carroll said Adams has continued to test negative for COVID-19 but was kept away from the team after not feeling well.

Adams returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. The question is whether it's smart to play him after one practice in several weeks.

“It’s a big concern. That’s a lot to ask,” Carroll said. “He’s worked out great in his conditioning work and all that. The fact that he had to miss a couple days here really kind of threw a wrench in the works for a smooth comeback. So we’ll have to see what happens at game time.”

One upside for Seattle could be the debut of Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The former All-Pro defensive tackle has spent a few weeks on Seattle’s practice squad getting his conditioning up to speed and could be added to the roster for the game.

“He looks a lot better moving around,” Carroll said. “He’s on his stuff, he knows what he’s doing. He’s in it. So I’m really fired up that he’s competing to get on the field right now.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL