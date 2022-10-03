Seahawks cooking on offense but getting burned on defense TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2022
1 of6 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hugs running back Rashaad Penny after Penny's touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) is greeted by Austin Blythe after Penny's 36-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson (30), catches a 3-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP Show More Show Less
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith is cooking and the Seattle Seahawks defense is getting cooked.
That’s probably an oversimplification of all that’s happening with the Seahawks right now, but it’s the easiest way to describe Seattle after it improved to 2-2 with Sunday’s wild 48-45 win over Detroit.