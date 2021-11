RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dereon Seabron hit two free throws with two seconds left to lift North Carolina State to a 77-74 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Tucker Richardson pulled Colgate even at 74-74 with :11 left with a trey, but Seabron drew a foul and gave the Wolfpack the two-point lead and Ebenezer Dowuona hit the second of two free throws with no time left.