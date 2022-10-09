Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hearts 0, Rangers 4

Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1

Celtic 2, Motherwell 1

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2

St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1

Tuesday's Match

Ross County 0, Motherwell 5

Wednesday's Match

Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0

Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1

Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0

Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 2

Tuesday's Match

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

