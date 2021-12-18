Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Dundee United 0, Livingston FC 1

Ross County 3, Dundee 2

St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1

St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 1

Sunday's Matches

Hearts 0, Rangers 2

Celtic 1, Motherwell 0

Tuesday's Match

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee 0

Wednesday's Matches

Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Celtic 2

Saturday's Matches

Dundee 0, Hearts 1

Livingston FC 1, Ross County 1

Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0

Rangers 1, Dundee United 0

Wednesday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches
St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.

Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Dundee United vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m.

Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.