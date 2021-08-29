Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland Premiership Saturday's Matches Celtic 6, St Mirren FC 0 Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 2 Sunday's Matches Dundee 2, Hibernian FC 2 Hearts 1, Aberdeen 1 Ross County 2, Rangers 4 St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1 Saturday's Matches Dundee United 0, Hearts 2 Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 0 Motherwell 1, Dundee 0 Sunday's Matches Rangers 1, Celtic 0 Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m. Saturday's Matches St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m. Celtic vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m. Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.