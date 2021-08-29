Skip to main content
Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Celtic 6, St Mirren FC 0

Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 2

Sunday's Matches

Dundee 2, Hibernian FC 2

Hearts 1, Aberdeen 1

Ross County 2, Rangers 4

St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United 0, Hearts 2

Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 0

Motherwell 1, Dundee 0

Sunday's Matches

Rangers 1, Celtic 0

Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.

Celtic vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

