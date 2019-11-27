https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Scott-Grayson-scores-13-to-lead-UAB-over-Lamar-14865512.php
Scott-Grayson scores 13 to lead UAB over Lamar 57-48
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scoed 13 points as UAB defeated Lamar 57-48 on Tuesday night.
Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for UAB (4-1). Jalen Benjamin added 10 points.
T.J. Atwood had 16 points for the Cardinals (4-3). Davion Buster added 12 points.
UAB matches up against Kentucky on the road on Friday. Lamar matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
