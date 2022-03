DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scotland's Ewen Ferguson finished his final round with a flourish to secure victory at the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead of the European tour event between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.