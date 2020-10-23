Sciallo’s hat trick carries Lauralton past Law

Lauralton Hall defeated Jonathan Law 5-2 in a soccer match on Friday.

Julia Sciallo scored 3 goals.

Lauren McCarthy and Bria Colangelo had one goal each for the Crusaders.

Demi Carrapico and Elly Van Waveren had the goals for Law.

Shelby Green and Ashley Shaw had the assists.

Lauralton’s Alexandria Vincent had 5 saves; Law’s Sabrina Lawless had 12.