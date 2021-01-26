Schultz scores in final minute, Capitals beat Islanders 3-2 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 10:20 p.m.
1 of10 Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and left wing Jakub Vrana (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, as New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) skates by, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 26.4 seconds left, Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday night despite another injury to a key player.
Schultz's goal allowed the Capitals to narrowly avoid a fifth consecutive overtime game, which has never happened in franchise history.