Jonathan Law moved into 16th position in all-time victories in the state when it reached the 600-win milestone with its victory against Cheshire on Jan. 18. Law added two more and is now 4-1.

Matt Schoonmaker is 12th on the win list among active coaches. His record is 277-159 since becoming head coach at his alma mater in 2005. He led Law to the 2009 Class M title.

“I’m really proud of it. I’ve coached so many of the guys who are part of that number,” Schoonmaker said. “It was special. We had a couple of alumni come to the match who live up by Cheshire. It was nice to get their perspective. I’ve gotten messages from alumni, some I know well, and others saying that it is a great thing.”

There are 27 names listed on a banner of All-State wrestlers in the Law gymnasium — only eight came before Schoonmaker and two of his teammates were added in 1991. He has coached the other 16.

“I was lucky to get involved when I was young. I never stepped away,” said the self-described Law lifer. “I started as a sophomore and have been here ever since.”

Schoonmaker was a two-time Class M finalist with 85 career victories, including a 19-0 dual match record as a junior. He was a volunteer coach at Law while he wrestled three seasons at Southern Connecticut State University. He was an assistant coach for Roy Lenz (220-154-1) from 1995-2005.

Schoonmaker’s 2009 class won 106 matches in four years. He has coached five of the eight 20-plus win seasons produced at Law, including the 2006-07 team that finished 33-6, tied for second best in the state.

“I've tried to place an emphasis on the idea that we are a family and how the bonds and relationships that are forged while wrestling at Law will carry over throughout their lives,” said Schoonmaker, who has coached 11 of the 15 wrestlers in program history who have achieved 100 career wins. “No matter where they are in life, they can always come back to two things — their family and Law wrestling.”

On the mat

The Lawmen, fresh off winning their 600th match in program history, made it three straight victories on the season when it topped Shelton 45-30 and New Haven 59-6. Law is 3-0 in the SCC B Division and 4-1 overall.

Marissa Wargo pinned in 1:33 of her 132-pound match after Shelton (5-10) took a 12-0 lead. Dylan Benedetti earned a 25-second fall at 138 to tie things William Smith won a 6-4 decision at 152 pounds to begin a run of victories. Ben Girandola pinned in 54 seconds (160), Luke Iaffaldano in 32 seconds (170) and Luciano Mazzella in 20 seconds (195). Gary Schulte (182) was awarded a forfeit.

Winning against New Haven were Benedetti (tech fall), Smith (pin), Girandola (pin), Luke Iaffaldano (pin), and Schulte (pin). Mazzella, Kian McEnerney (220), Zach Sulkis (heavyweight), Alex Ciarleglio (120) and Wargo won by forfeit.

Benedetti and Sulkis earned pins when the Lawmen defeated Cheshire 54-18 for its 600th win. Earning forfeit wins in the were Wargo (132), Firla (138), William Luxeder (152), Iaffaldano (160), Schulte (182) and McEnerney (220). Iaffaldano pinned in a team of one match with North Haven.

Law was coming off two and a half weeks with only two practices before the Cheshire match. Having a gap COVID year delayed reaching the milestone.

“Our numbers are up compared to last year even with COVID,” Schoonmaker said. “We have numbers, but not the 30-plus on some teams where we can absorb losing five or six and compete well. We don’t have 106 and 113. I can fill 120 to heavyweight.

“Dylan Benedetti (138 pounds) is 3-1, undefeated in the league. I bumped him up to 145 against Cheshire just so he could wrestle someone, just to get him a match,” Schoonmaker said. “Ben Girandola (160 pounds) is a sophomore, a first-year kid. He has a lot of promise, a lot of potential and works hard. When you show him something he goes out and works it. Alex Ciarleglio is another first-year sophomore working hard at 120. Max Spector is another first-year kid. I like what he can bring us.”

He added: “Sophomore heavyweight Zach Sulkis is 3-0 with match wins in the conference. He is doing well. He came out and did conditioning during the COVID year. He went to two-week camp at Notre Dame. Zach is a motivated kid who wants to put time in during offseason to learn. He is self-aware. He knew he needed to get experience before he stepped on the mat this year.”

This week Law will meet East Haven, Morgan and will go to Newington for a quad on Saturday.

“We need to wrestle,” Schoonmaker said. “We need to be on the mat for practice, Yes, getting to wrestle some matches is good. We can match guys up in the room. I don’t want to just match up the younger guys, so we mix it up.”

