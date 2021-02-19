Scherzer's ankle keeping him off mound in deal's last spring

The last spring training of Max Scherzer’s $210 million, seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals is not exactly beginning the way he — or the team — would prefer.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner sprained his left ankle while running to get in shape for the season and so he is not working off a mound yet, unlike teammates such as Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP who is coming off surgery and threw a session alongside other pitchers Friday at the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.