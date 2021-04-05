Scherzer, COVID-depleted Nats finally set to play vs. Braves

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's rare for there to be an abundance of intrigue associated with an otherwise mundane workout the day before a baseball club opens its regular season. Run the bases. Field. Hit. Yawn.
In the Washington Nationals' case, the “full-team workout” held at their stadium under a clear blue sky Monday afternoon was worth watching because it hardly involved the full team. A coronavirus outbreak has sidelined 11 players — four of whom tested positive for COVID-19 — and delayed Washington's first game that counts until Tuesday.