Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
“You’ve just got to grind through it, that’s the name of the game,” said Scheifele, who played through an undisclosed illness and recorded his second hat trick of the season and the seventh of his career. “Just battle through it, try to get through the game, and then try to rest as much as you can. I try to do as much as I can to make sure my body’s primed for every game.”