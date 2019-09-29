https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Saturday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14476197.php
Saturday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 55, Brownsville Hanna 7
Cypress Park 24, Cypress Springs 10
Harlingen 49, Midland 13
Humble 41, Pasadena Memorial 0
Katy Mayde Creek 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 14
Midland Lee 63, San Benito 12
Odessa 44, Harlingen South 33
Richmond George Ranch 69, Clute Brazoswood 0
|CLASS 5A
Fort Bend Marshall 69, Houston Sterling 21
|CLASS 4A
FW Benbrook 37, FW Western Hills 22
|CLASS 3A
Canadian 49, Grapevine Faith 35
|CLASS 2A
Baird 67, River Crossing Homeschool 13
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 72, West Texas Homeschool 0
|OTHER
Tyler Heat 65, Longview Heritage 26
