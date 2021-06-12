Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Colfax 70, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 57 Ephrata 46, Othello 43 Manson 56, Cascade (Everett) 45 Mount Vernon Christian 70, Darrington 23 Oroville 73, Pateros 45 Sherman, Ore. 72, Trout Lake 46 Sultan 71, Granite Falls 45 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Wahluke, ccd. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= La Salle 66, Zillah 35 Liberty (Spangle) 69, Chewelah 44 Mount Vernon Christian 84, Darrington 6 Northwest Christian (Colbert) 50, Colfax 35 Okanogan 58, Royal 39 Pateros 52, Oroville 32 Reardan 46, St. George's 43 Trout Lake 46, Sherman, Ore. 31 Warden 67, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 37 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= More for youSportsAmity's Chodos, Berlin's Dunn win State Open titlesBy Joe MorelliSportsPomperaug's Michaela Meyer wins 800 meters with personal...By Maggie Vanoni Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Wahluke, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/