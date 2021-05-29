Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia (Hunters) 71, Northport 33

Deer Park 46, Freeman 41

Ferndale 75, Meridian 61

Lummi 56, Tulalip Heritage 35

Mark Morris 86, Hudson's Bay 58

Medical Lake 63, Newport 61

Napavine 71, Ilwaco 55

North Kitsap 91, Bremerton 53

Rainier 55, Tenino 33

Raymond 63, North Beach 52

Shoreline Christian 40, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 37

South Whidbey 59, Sultan 54

Spanaway Lake 72, Stadium 57

Walla Walla 84, Hanford 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Friday Harbor vs. Concrete, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colville 46, Riverside 37

Othello 49, Royal 40

Walla Walla 50, Hanford 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shoreline Christian vs. Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood, ccd

