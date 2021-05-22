Skip to main content
Sports

Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonney Lake 61, Lakes 55

Bremerton 84, Olympic 43

Friday Harbor 57, Coupeville 46

Gig Harbor 52, Sumner 38

Hanford 59, Southridge 49

Manson 67, Pateros 58

Mossyrock 61, Three Rivers Christian School 18

Royal 63, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46

Seattle Academy 74, University Prep 23

Seattle Lutheran 50, Concordia Christian 47

Shorecrest 60, Cedarcrest 51

South Kitsap 65, Peninsula 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hanford 41, Southridge 31

Hermiston, Ore. 46, Chiawana 41

Richland 62, Kamiakin 56

South Kitsap 50, Peninsula 39

Warden 62, Omak 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

