Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A State=
Fourth Place=
Cashmere 43, River View 40
Third Place=
Seattle Academy 67, La Salle 53
1B State=
Fourth Place=
Oakesdale 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41
Third Place=
Naselle 70, Lummi 41
2A State=
Championship=
North Kitsap 56, Clarkston 53
Fourth Place=
Black Hills 63, Toppenish 58
Third Place=
Lynden 72, Lindbergh 58
3A State=
Third Place=
Eastside Catholic 73, Rainier Beach 72
4A State=
Championship=
Mount Si 58, Central Valley 47
Fourth Place=
Olympia 59, Sumner 48
Third Place=
Union 63, Glacier Peak 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1B State=
Fourth Place=
Wellpinit 56, Curlew 30
Third Place=
Pomeroy 48, Mount Vernon Christian 26
2B State=
Third Place=
Wahkiakum 48, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46, OT
3A State=
Fourth Place=
Mt. Spokane 61, Bethel 45
Third Place=
Arlington 61, Eastside Catholic 57
4A State=
Fourth Place=
Issaquah 67, Todd Beamer 56
Third Place=
Glacier Peak 47, Union 45
