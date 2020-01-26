Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Cusick 17
Bothell 67, Mount Si 54
Cashmere 65, King's 44
Cheney 73, Pullman 30
Chiawana 59, Pasco 46
Clarkston 46, West Valley (Spokane) 34
Cle Elum/Roslyn 54, Goldendale 45
Connell 66, Wahluke 11
Davenport 39, Chewelah 31
Davis 41, Wenatchee 36
Deer Park 50, Colville 36
East Valley (Yakima) 45, Selah 42
Freeman 69, Newport 27
Garfield-Palouse 43, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 30
Kennewick 71, Southridge 49
La Salle 60, Zillah 45
Lake City, Idaho 67, Lewis and Clark 37
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Asotin 13
Medical Lake 53, Riverside 38
Moses Lake 65, Sunnyside 43
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 53, Wilbur-Creston 34
Odessa 58, Republic 16
Olympic 59, Eatonville 49
Orcas Island 42, Evergreen Lutheran 26
Prosser 55, Colton 45
Reardan 52, KKittitas/Thorpittitas 39
Richland 67, Kamiakin 53
Riverside Christian 32, Entiat 28
St. George's 53, Kettle Falls 38
Tacoma Baptist 40, Crosspoint Academy 27
Three Rivers Christian School 47, Lake Quinault 42
Toppenish 58, Grandview 48
Walla Walla 49, Hanford 32
Wapato 68, Quincy 31
Warden 59, Royal 26
Wellpinit 61, Curlew 52
West Valley (Yakima) 65, Eastmont 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbishop Murphy vs. Snohomish, ppd. to Jan 26th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 65, Cusick 43
Bear Creek School 65, Sultan 40
Colville 75, Deer Park 67
Concrete 37, Chimacum 35
Davenport 63, Chewelah 59
East Valley (Yakima) 74, Selah 72
Evergreen Lutheran 74, Concordia Christian 49
Garfield-Palouse 63, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 27
Inchelium 73, Columbia (Hunters) 47
Lake City, Idaho 67, Lewis and Clark 38
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 54, Asotin 48
Lynden Christian 78, Squalicum 47
Mabton 73, Lyle-Wishram 21
Medical Lake 70, Riverside 55
Newport 58, Freeman 39
Oakesdale 43, Waitsburg/Prescott 27
Odessa 88, Republic 23
Pullman 75, Cheney 37
Reardan 73, KKittitas/Thorpittitas 70
Sehome 65, Nooksack Valley 43
Selkirk 55, Valley Christian 48
St. George's 70, Kettle Falls 55
Stevenson 58, Castle Rock 55
Toppenish 78, Grandview 59
Wellpinit 70, Curlew 33
Yakama Tribal 78, Klickwood 18