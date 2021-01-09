Sasser scores 28, No. 11 Houston beats Tulane 71-50 Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 6:14 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50 on Saturday.
Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 12-point halftime lead. Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers. Quentin Grimes scored 14 points.