Sargent scores again for Bremen in 1-1 draw with Cologne CIARÁN FAHEY, AP Sports Writer March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 12:03 p.m.
BERLIN (AP) — American forward Josh Sargent scored for the second consecutive Bundesliga game only for Cologne to come back and draw 1-1 with Werder Bremen in their relegation battle on Sunday.
Cologne was the more active team in a first half of few chances, but Bremen improved after the break and Sargent duly scored in the 66th minute when he was left free at the back post to head in Romano Schmid’s deep cross.