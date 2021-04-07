Santander hoses Urshela for last out, O's beat Yanks in 11 JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 10:53 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander looks up as he scores next to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on a fourth-inning, solo home run off Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon in a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon smiles after giving the ball to manager Aaron Boone, left, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Taillon made his first start in the majors since May 1, 2019.
New York Yankees pinch runner Mike Tauchman scores a game-tying run as Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) applies a late tag in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander follows through on a fourth-inning solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton grounds into a double play with two runners on base in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) reaches for the throw from the outfield as New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez pulls into second with a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means winds up during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York.
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander threw out Gio Urshela trying to score on a fly ball in the 11th, moments after pinch-hitter Chance Sisco's go-ahead single in the top of the inning, and Baltimore beat the New York Yankees 4-3 Wednesday night.
Brett Gardner bunted Urshela, the automatic runner, to third to open the inning. DJ LeMahieu then ripped a liner to right. Santander set his feet, caught it and delivered a perfect throw home, a couple steps ahead of Urshela, who slid face first into catcher Pedro Severino's tag.