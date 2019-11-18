Santabarbara to join Jacksonville crew team

Madison Santabarbara has signed a letter of intent to row for the Jacksonville University women’s crew team.

A senior at Foran and the Bridgeport Regional Aquaculture School, Santabarbara has been rowing since 8th grade and for the past two years in Norwalk for the national powerhouse Connecticut Boat Club. CBC is made of girls aged 13-18 throughout Connecticut and parts of New York.

In 2017, Santabarbara was invited to train at the US Junior Olympic small boat development camp in Virginia.

Jacksonville is a Division I program that competes in the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). JU has won the MAAC conference 4 of the last 5 years.