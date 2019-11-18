Madison Santabarbara has signed a letter of intent to row for the Jacksonville University women’s crew team.
A senior at Foran and the Bridgeport Regional Aquaculture School, Santabarbara has been rowing since 8th grade and for the past two years in Norwalk for the national powerhouse Connecticut Boat Club. CBC is made of girls aged 13-18 throughout Connecticut and parts of New York.
In 2017, Santabarbara was invited to train at the US Junior Olympic small boat development camp in Virginia.
Jacksonville is a Division I program that competes in the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). JU has won the MAAC conference 4 of the last 5 years.
-
Madison Santabarbara is pictured above signing her National Letter of Intent letter with her father Michael Benz of Milford (right) and her chemistry teacher and Aquaculture School advisor Jan Pikul of Milford. Madison is signing her letter on top of a 25-foot sculling boat that she is building as part of a senior project at Aqua. She hopes to complete the project over the winter and race it competitively in a regatta in the spring. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High
Madison Santabarbara is pictured above signing her National Letter of Intent letter with her father Michael Benz of Milford (right) and her chemistry teacher and Aquaculture School advisor Jan Pikul of Milford. ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High
Madison Santabarbara is pictured above signing her National Letter of Intent letter with her father Michael Benz of Milford (right) and her chemistry teacher and Aquaculture School advisor Jan Pikul of Milford. Madison is signing her letter on top of a 25-foot sculling boat that she is building as part of a senior project at Aqua. She hopes to complete the project over the winter and race it competitively in a regatta in the spring. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Foran High
Madison Santabarbara is pictured above signing her National Letter of Intent letter with her father Michael Benz of Milford (right) and her chemistry teacher and Aquaculture School advisor Jan Pikul of Milford. ... more