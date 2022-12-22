Santa Clara 73, Boise St. 58

Degenhart 3-11 4-4 11, N.Smith 3-7 1-2 8, Agbo 3-10 5-7 12, M.Rice 5-16 0-0 10, Whiting 3-7 0-0 7, Young 3-3 0-0 7, Kuzmanovic 1-3 0-0 3, Milner 0-1 0-0 0, Sylla 0-2 0-0 0, NgaNga 0-1 0-0 0, B.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-13 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason