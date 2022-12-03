Santa Clara 72, Sacramento St. 65

Mawein 4-5 3-5 12, McRae 7-13 1-2 15, Chappell 6-17 2-2 17, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilbon 3-6 1-2 7, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Marks 2-8 0-0 5, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Hardee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason