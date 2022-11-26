Santa Clara 71, Washington 58

Pollerd 3-9 0-0 7, Basallo 1-6 0-2 2, Edmanson 2-6 5-6 9, Heal 8-14 6-7 23, Hiraki 3-8 2-4 11, Cadee 0-1 0-0 0, Hudgins 4-10 0-0 11, Maldonado 2-3 0-0 4, Pritchard 1-1 2-2 4, Ellinghouse 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-58 15-21 71
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason