Santa Clara 66, New Mexico St. 65

Beck 1-3 0-0 3, Bradley 4-7 0-2 8, Gordon 4-15 0-0 11, Pinson 5-17 2-2 14, Washington 7-16 2-4 20, Feit 3-4 0-0 9, Odunewu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 4-8 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason