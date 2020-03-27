Santa Anita ends live racing because of coronavirus

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Anita immediately stopped live racing Friday because of the coronavirus after instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

The track in Arcadia, California, was preparing to stage eight races when the cancellation was announced. It's not immediately known when racing will be allowed to resume.

The California Horse Racing Board told the track it must operate under the sanction of local health authorities. Gov. Gavin Newsom had already issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Santa Anita said there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the track.

A day earlier, an executive for track owner The Stronach Group urged the racing board to allow racing to continue, as it has at Stronach-owned Gulfstream and Tampa Bay Downs in Florida, Oaklawn in Arkansas and Remington in Oklahoma.