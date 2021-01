LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77 on Saturday night.

Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.