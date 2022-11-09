San Jose St. 63, Georgia Southern 48

Savrasov 6-12 0-0 14, McFatten 0-1 0-0 0, Finch 2-5 6-6 10, Strickland 3-13 4-4 11, Archie 0-8 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Bryant 0-3 0-0 0, T.Moore 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 15-56 14-14 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason