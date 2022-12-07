San Jose St. 58, CS Bakersfield 48

Collum 4-12 2-4 10, Henson 3-5 0-0 8, Smith 1-4 0-1 2, Higgins 4-11 2-2 11, McGhee 2-5 0-0 5, Kancleris 3-8 0-1 6, Reynolds 2-7 0-2 4, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 1-3 0-0 2, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Kas.Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 4-10 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason