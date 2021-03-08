Skip to main content
Sports

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Mikkola 1 (O'Reilly, Tarasenko), 4:16.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Vlasic 1 (Marleau, Donato), 7:00. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 12 (O'Reilly, Perron), 19:06 (pp).

Third Period_4, San Jose, Couture 13 (Donato, Balcers), 7:58 (pp).

Overtime_5, San Jose, Kane 9 (Karlsson), 0:41.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-16-4-0_26. San Jose 6-5-8-1_20.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_St. Louis, Husso 5-2-1 (20 shots-17 saves). San Jose, Dubnyk 2-5-2 (26-24).

A_0 (17,562). T_2:30.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Mitch Dunning, Trent Knorr.

More for you