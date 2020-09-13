San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Recommended Video:

Padres second. Mitch Moreland strikes out swinging. Austin Nola singles to right field. Wil Myers flies out to right center field to Mauricio Dubon. Jake Cronenworth doubles to left center field. Austin Nola to third. Greg Garcia singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Austin Nola scores. Jurickson Profar lines out to shortstop to Evan Longoria.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 2, Giants 0.

Padres third. Trent Grisham doubles. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Manny Machado singles to center field. Trent Grisham to third. Mitch Moreland walks. Austin Nola pops out to second base to Donovan Solano. Wil Myers singles to left field. Mitch Moreland to second. Manny Machado scores. Trent Grisham scores. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, Giants 0.

Padres sixth. Austin Nola walks. Wil Myers grounds out to shallow infield, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Austin Nola to second. Jake Cronenworth walks. Greg Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jake Cronenworth to third. Austin Nola scores. Throwing error by Donovan Solano. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Padres 6, Giants 0.