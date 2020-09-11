San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Recommended Video:

Padres first. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Trent Grisham to second. Manny Machado pops out to shallow infield to Donovan Solano. Mitch Moreland doubles to deep center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Trent Grisham scores. Austin Nola doubles to deep left field. Mitch Moreland scores. Wil Myers lines out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson. Jake Cronenworth lines out to third base to Evan Longoria.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Giants 0.

Giants second. Brandon Belt grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Mitch Moreland. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Giants 1.

Padres third. Fernando Tatis Jr. flies out to deep right center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Manny Machado homers to left field. Mitch Moreland grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Giants 1.

Padres fourth. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Alex Dickerson. Jorge Ona homers to left field. Jurickson Profar called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Giants 1.

Padres seventh. Jorge Ona strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar singles to deep right field. Trent Grisham reaches on a fielder's choice to right field. Jurickson Profar to third. Fielding error by Donovan Solano. Fernando Tatis Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Mauricio Dubon. Jurickson Profar scores. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Trent Grisham out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 6, Giants 1.