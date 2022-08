Twins first. Kyle Garlick hit by pitch. Carlos Correa homers to left field. Kyle Garlick scores. Jose Miranda grounds out to shallow infield to Wilmer Flores. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Giants 0.

Twins third. Sandy Leon singles to left center field. Kyle Garlick singles to right center field. Sandy Leon to second. Carlos Correa singles to shallow left field. Kyle Garlick to second. Sandy Leon to third. Jose Miranda out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Joc Pederson. Sandy Leon scores. Gio Urshela strikes out on a foul tip. Jorge Polanco hit by pitch. Gilberto Celestino doubles to deep center field. Jorge Polanco scores. Carlos Correa scores. Kyle Garlick scores. Gary Sanchez homers to right field. Gilberto Celestino scores. Nick Gordon pops out to shallow infield to Evan Longoria.

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 8, Giants 0.

Twins eighth. Nick Gordon lines out to second base to Evan Longoria. Sandy Leon pops out to shallow left field to Brandon Crawford. Kyle Garlick homers to left field. Jake Cave flies out to shallow center field to Austin Slater.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 9, Giants 0.