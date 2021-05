San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right field. Buster Posey flies out to deep right field to Josh Rojas. Alex Dickerson lines out to right field to Josh Rojas. Brandon Belt walks. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Belt to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep right center field. Evan Longoria scores. Brandon Belt scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Donovan Solano pops out to shallow center field to Andrew Young.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants third. Buster Posey walks. Alex Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Buster Posey to third. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Alex Dickerson scores. Buster Posey scores. Brandon Crawford lines out to deep center field to Ketel Marte. Donovan Solano grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Pavin Smith.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 6, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants seventh. Buster Posey singles to right field. Alex Dickerson flies out to left field to David Peralta. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria doubles to deep left center field. Buster Posey scores. Brandon Crawford singles to second base. Evan Longoria to third. Donovan Solano flies out to center field to Ketel Marte.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0.

Giants ninth. Alex Dickerson triples to deep left center field. Curt Casali singles to shallow center field. Alex Dickerson scores. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon flies out to deep center field to Tim Locastro.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Diamondbacks 0.