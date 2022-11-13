Skip to main content
San Francisco 88, UC Merced 71

Mertle 2-5 2-2 7, Obiorah 6-6 3-3 15, Bramah 3-10 0-0 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Westlake 8-18 1-2 20, Wiltz 2-6 0-1 4, Martin 2-3 2-2 6, Fears 4-8 0-0 9, Nze 1-5 0-0 2, Ajiake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.

SAN FRANCISCO (3-0)

Kunen 3-5 2-2 10, Gigiberia 3-6 0-0 6, Rishwain 0-6 0-0 0, Roberts 4-7 0-0 10, Shabazz 6-11 7-7 21, Williams 3-8 3-4 9, Meeks 4-12 0-1 9, Markovetskyy 8-9 4-4 20, Rocak 1-5 1-2 3, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Cioe 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 17-20 88.

Halftime_San Francisco 48-35. 3-Point Goals_UC Merced 7-18 (Westlake 3-6, Bramah 2-3, Fears 1-3, Mertle 1-3, Nze 0-3), San Francisco 7-28 (Kunen 2-4, Roberts 2-4, Shabazz 2-6, Meeks 1-5, Gigiberia 0-1, Rocak 0-1, Williams 0-2, Rishwain 0-5). Fouled Out_Obiorah. Rebounds_UC Merced 31 (Obiorah 13), San Francisco 37 (Meeks 9). Assists_UC Merced 11 (Westlake 5), San Francisco 20 (Kunen, Shabazz, Williams 4). Total Fouls_UC Merced 19, San Francisco 13. A_1,138 (5,300).

