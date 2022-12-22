San Francisco 85, Hartford 53

Kimbrough 3-8 4-4 10, Pavlidis 1-2 0-0 2, Dunne 3-10 6-6 15, Henderson 2-7 3-4 7, Hobbs 1-4 2-2 4, Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Webley 1-1 2-2 4, Washington 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 17-18 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason