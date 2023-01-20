Skip to main content
San Francisco 78, Pacific 57

Avdalovic 1-4 1-3 3, Odum 3-7 2-2 8, Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Martindale 1-5 2-2 4, Outlaw 0-4 0-0 0, D.Williams 3-7 7-8 15, Freeman 2-3 1-2 5, Ivy-Curry 4-9 0-0 11, Beard 2-6 1-1 5, Blake 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 16-22 57.

SAN FRANCISCO (13-9)

Hawthorne 2-6 0-0 6, Kunen 5-5 0-0 13, Meeks 6-11 4-4 17, Roberts 5-8 0-0 13, Shabazz 1-4 0-0 2, Newbury 3-8 1-2 9, M.Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 3-3 0-0 6, Gigiberia 2-4 0-0 4, Cioe 0-0 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 5-6 78.

Halftime_San Francisco 41-22. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 5-21 (Ivy-Curry 3-6, D.Williams 2-4, Denson 0-1, Odum 0-1, Avdalovic 0-2, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2, Boone 0-3), San Francisco 13-23 (Kunen 3-3, Roberts 3-5, M.Williams 2-2, Hawthorne 2-4, Newbury 2-4, Meeks 1-3, Shabazz 0-1, Whitaker 0-1). Fouled Out_Kunen. Rebounds_Pacific 28 (D.Williams 5), San Francisco 38 (Newbury 11). Assists_Pacific 8 (Odum, Freeman 2), San Francisco 22 (Roberts, Shabazz, M.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Pacific 9, San Francisco 17.

