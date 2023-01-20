San Francisco 78, Pacific 57

Avdalovic 1-4 1-3 3, Odum 3-7 2-2 8, Boone 0-4 0-0 0, Martindale 1-5 2-2 4, Outlaw 0-4 0-0 0, D.Williams 3-7 7-8 15, Freeman 2-3 1-2 5, Ivy-Curry 4-9 0-0 11, Beard 2-6 1-1 5, Blake 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 0-1 2-4 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 16-22 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason