San Francisco 75, UNLV 73

Hawthorne 2-8 3-5 7, Meeks 8-10 0-2 17, Roberts 7-15 0-0 17, Shabazz 5-14 4-5 17, Williams 1-8 0-0 3, Kunen 1-2 0-0 3, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0, Gigiberia 4-5 3-3 11, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-15 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason