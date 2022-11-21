San Francisco 75, N. Iowa 69

Betz 8-12 0-1 19, Born 6-16 2-4 16, Campbell 2-5 0-1 5, Anderson 6-13 2-4 14, Duax 5-6 0-1 11, Wolf 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 4-11 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason