Sports

San Francisco 6, Oakland 4

San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 36 4 9 4
Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 Kemp lf 4 0 0 1
Slater ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Laureano rf 5 0 0 0
González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 2 0
Johnson cf 1 0 0 0 Brown 1b 5 1 2 2
Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie dh 5 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Bride 2b 4 0 1 0
Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 Machín 3b 3 2 1 0
Flores ph-dh 2 1 0 0 Allen ss 3 0 1 0
Estrada 2b 4 1 1 2 Vogt ph 1 0 1 0
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 Andrus pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 2 2 3 Bolt cf 3 0 1 1
Bart c 4 0 1 0
San Francisco 001 012 020 6
Oakland 000 010 120 4

E_Crawford (12). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Slater (10), Machín (2). HR_Yastrzemski 2 (11), Estrada (10), Brown (17). SB_Bolt (4), Slater (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb W,10-5 7 4 2 2 3 5
Leone 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Brebbia H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Doval S,14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Martinez L,2-3 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Moll 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Puk 1 1 2 2 1 2
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pruitt 1 2 2 2 0 1
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:18. A_31,605 (46,847).

Written By