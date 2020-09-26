San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 4 6 3 Totals 26 5 9 5 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 2 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Duggar rf 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 1 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0 Robertson 2b 0 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Pham dh 2 0 1 1 Flores dh 3 1 2 1 Profar lf 3 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 Grisham cf 1 1 1 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 Bart c 3 1 1 1

San Diego 010 000 3 — 4 San Francisco 010 400 x — 5

E_Watson (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pham (2), Profar (6), Yastrzemski (14), Longoria (10). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Crawford (7), Flores (10), Yastrzemski (10). SF_Hosmer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Paddack L,4-5 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 Strahm 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

San Francisco T.Anderson W,4-3 6 5 2 2 4 4 Watson 1 1 2 1 1 0

T.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:27.