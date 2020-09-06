Recommended Video:

Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0 Slater dh 5 0 0 0
Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 2 0
Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 Solano 2b 0 0 0 0
D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0
Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1
Escobar 3b 4 0 2 1 Ruf lf 1 1 1 1
Rojas dh 3 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 2 1 0 0
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 Robertson ss 3 0 0 0
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Bart c 4 1 2 1
Dubón cf 4 0 2 1
Arizona 100 000 110 3
San Francisco 020 002 00x 4

DP_Arizona 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Walker (13), Flores (7). 3B_Bart (1), Dubón (1). HR_Varsho (1), Longoria (5), Ruf (2). SB_Rojas (0). SF_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,0-3 4 3 2 2 2 2
Mella 1 2 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Lewicki 2 1-3 4 1 1 1 5
San Francisco
Cahill 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 2
Baragar W,4-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Coonrod H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
García H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Gott H,3 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Rogers H,8 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Selman H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Watson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Cahill.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06.