San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 6 4 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 Marte cf 4 0 0 1 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Ruf ph-lf 2 0 2 2 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Mathisen 3b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 D.Peralta dh 4 1 1 1 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Varsho lf 3 1 0 0 Sandoval 3b 1 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Robertson pr-3b 1 1 0 0 Bart c 3 1 1 0 Dubón cf 2 1 0 0

Arizona 001 000 001 — 2 San Francisco 000 004 00x — 4

E_Walker (3), Solano (7). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen L,1-1 5 5 4 4 2 6 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 Mella 1 0 0 0 0 3 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Francisco Gausman W,3-2 6 2 1 1 3 9 W.Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Selman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Coonrod S,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Gallen pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

WP_Gallen, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56.