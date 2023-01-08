San Francisco 38, Arizona 13

Arizona 6 7 0 0 \u2014 13 San Francisco 7 14 17 0 \u2014 38 First Quarter Ari_Green 77 pass from Blough (kick failed), 14:18. SF_McCaffrey 21 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:40. Second Quarter SF_Mitchell 5 run (Gould kick), 12:07. Ari_Clement 1 run (Prater kick), 4:41. SF_Kittle 4 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :19. Third Quarter SF_Mitchell 6 run (Gould kick), 11:32. SF_FG Gould 27, 5:47. SF_Kittle 1 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 1:01. ___ Ari SF First downs 11 21 Total Net Yards 255 311 Rushes-yards 20-61 37-169 Passing 194 142 Punt Returns 2-17 2-22 Kickoff Returns 4-93 1-33 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-60 Comp-Att-Int 20-27-3 15-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 4-36 Punts 3-51.333 5-43.6 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-50 2-10 Time of Possession 25:46 34:14 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Arizona, Clement 8-23, Dortch 2-15, McSorley 3-13, Cooper 2-7, Ingram 3-5, Blough 2-(minus 2). San Francisco, Mitchell 5-55, McCaffrey 10-45, Mason 8-28, Davis-Price 8-27, Purdy 4-7, Samuel 1-4, Juszczyk 1-3. PASSING_Arizona, Blough 14-18-2-180, McSorley 6-9-1-29. San Francisco, Purdy 15-20-0-178. RECEIVING_Arizona, Dortch 4-30, Green 3-91, McBride 3-41, Clement 3-25, Cooper 2-6, Ingram 2-(minus 2), Brown 1-7, Baccellia 1-6, T.Williams 1-5. San Francisco, Aiyuk 4-59, Kittle 4-29, McCaffrey 3-34, Samuel 2-20, Juszczyk 1-26, Jennings 1-10. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.