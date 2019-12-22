San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
|L.A. Rams
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
|San Francisco
|3
|21
|0
|10
|—
|34
LAR_Cooks 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:08.
SF_FG Gould 26, 8:35.
LAR_Gurley 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:55.
SF_Samuel 19 run (Gould kick), 12:06.
LAR_Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 6:47.
SF_Mostert 16 run (Gould kick), 2:21.
SF_Warner 46 interception return (Gould kick), :46.
LAR_Kupp 22 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 5:06.
SF_Kittle 7 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:06.
LAR_FG Zuerlein 52, 2:30.
SF_FG Gould 33, :00.
A_70,103.
___
|LAR
|SF
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|395
|334
|Rushes-yards
|24-72
|23-119
|Passing
|323
|215
|Punt Returns
|2-1
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-27
|1-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-13
|1-46
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-1
|16-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-33
|Punts
|6-44.3
|5-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-43
|3-26
|Time of Possession
|32:21
|27:39
___
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Gurley 15-48, Goff 4-12, Henderson 2-7, Woods 2-6, Brown 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, Mostert 11-53, Coleman 5-33, Samuel 3-28, Garoppolo 4-5.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 27-46-1-323. San Francisco, Garoppolo 16-27-2-248.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 9-104, Woods 8-117, Cooks 4-39, Kupp 4-31, Reynolds 2-32. San Francisco, Kittle 5-79, Samuel 4-31, Sanders 3-61, Bourne 2-29, Dwelley 1-25, Juszczyk 1-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 52.